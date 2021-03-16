A sum of over Ugx 10BN was paid for Uganda to be able to host the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards – and they never happened.

On 20th February 2021, Uganda was to be the center of focus as the Pearl of Africa hosted the 2021 MAMA Awards.

Several Ugandan singers received nominations in the awards, something which raised hopes for many stakeholders in the entertainment industry.

Everything had been prepared and there was excitement going around only for the awards to be indefinately postponed on 4th February.

The postponement of the coveted awards was the harsh came in the heat of the harsh political climate characterised by police brutality that rocked Kampala before and after the presidential elections that were held on 14th January.

Reliable information indicates that a whooping Ugx 10BN was injected in the bid for Kampala to host the 2021 MAMAs.

According to the Auditor General’s report, Ugx 10,440,000,000 was advanced to a foreign firm for hosting the MTV Africa Music Awards.

The Awards were postponed and new dates have since not been communicated.