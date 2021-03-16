The Next Big Trender is a show that is going to air on DSTV’s new pioneer Pan-African lifestyle channel Honey TV.
Here is what you need to know about the show;
It will be the search for Africa’s hottest influencer
Three of the continent’s most judgmental influencers will judge the footage from their studio and score the hopefuls on a leader board.
The winner will be crowned as the new Honey star!
Nadia Matovu will be representing Uganda.
There will be 10 episodes
Tagline:
5 Influencers, 5 countries, 3 judges and 1 winner. The battle is on!
Channel: Honey TV, Channel no. 173
Packages: DStv Premium, Compact Plus & Compact
Duration of show: 60 mins
Airing time: Every Friday at 7:0 PM
Value add: The channel is also available on the DStv App. Link is here https://bit.ly/DStvApp_