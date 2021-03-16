The Next Big Trender is a show that is going to air on DSTV’s new pioneer Pan-African lifestyle channel Honey TV.

Here is what you need to know about the show;

It will be the search for Africa’s hottest influencer

Three of the continent’s most judgmental influencers will judge the footage from their studio and score the hopefuls on a leader board.

The winner will be crowned as the new Honey star!

Nadia Matovu will be representing Uganda.

There will be 10 episodes

Who will be Africa’s next big darling?



Five aspiring reality TV stars battle it out to be Africa's next top influencer. While getting to know them, the judging panel gets to decide which hopeful has what it takes.#thenextbigtrender #HoneyDStv173 #comingsoon pic.twitter.com/Co09uZtBBA — honeyafricatv (@honeyafricatv) February 8, 2021

Tagline:

5 Influencers, 5 countries, 3 judges and 1 winner. The battle is on!

Channel: Honey TV, Channel no. 173

Packages: DStv Premium, Compact Plus & Compact

Duration of show: 60 mins

Airing time: Every Friday at 7:0 PM

Value add: The channel is also available on the DStv App. Link is here https://bit.ly/DStvApp_