Singer Chosen Becky is in trouble after a lady only identified Vivian gave her a week’s ultimatum to pay her money back for failing to perform at her introduction ceremony.

Vivian accuses Chosen Becky of being a bad and ill-mannered artist who doesn’t respect and honor her appointments with clients.

Vivian explained that she contacted Chosen Becky to perform at her introduction ceremony and they agreed on a payment of Shs 2M for her services.

The two met and Vivian paid an installment of Shs 1M to Chosen Becky but on D-day, the “Bankuza” singer showed up very late for her function, looking unstar-like, appearing as if she was troubled.

Read Also: I will fight any woman I find with my man – Chosen Becky

Upon arrival, Vivian explains, instead of Chosen Becky apologizing for her late coming, she started taking selfies with the congregation that had turned up.

She failed to make it on time since she was supposed to sing for Vivian as she made her way to the guests.

After the introduction, Vivian says they agreed that Chosen Becky was to refund Shs 1M but when she contacted her, she instead insulted her and threatened how she was to drag her to the courts of law.

Chosen Becky has been given a week’s ultimatum to pay back Vivian’s money or be dragged to court.

Vivian stresses that when the ultimatum elapses without the singer clearing the payment, it will multiply for each day that she shall spend without paying.