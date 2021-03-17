Rising singer Ganjja Nana celebrated his little boy’s third birthday with reassurance of how much he loves him.

Ganjja Nana, real name Ganja Noah, is a promising talent that has birthed some good music vibes in recent years including Nja Kugazina, So Beautiful, Eno Love, Gwe Aliko, among others.

He is born from a musical family of 67-year-old legendary Afrigo Band Guitarist/Solist Eddy Ganjja, married to Nabasirye Rosette.

Ganjja Nana (middle) standing with his father (right) and Afrigo Band’s Ssewanyana (left)

Nana’s brother Phillip Ganjja is a talented actor. He acted in a South African top movie called “Welcome to South Africa”.

As he still tries to find his footing in the local music industry, Ganjja Nana seems to already have found happiness as a man with his little family.

Ganjja Nana enjoys quality time with his fiancee and their son

His son Neylan Lane Ganjja made three years old on Tuesday 16th March 2021. Through social media, the singer expressed his love for the little one.

Happy belated Birthday Neylan!