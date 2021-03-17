Celebrated rapper Feffe Bussi paid a visit to Nubian Li, Dan Magic and Eddy Mutwe at Kitalya Prison and he says that they are strong.

In January, Nubian Li, Eddy Mutwe, Dan Magic and many other NUP supporters were arrested in Kalangala District during Bobi Wine’s presidential campaigns.

They were later arraigned before the General Court Martial at Makindye and charged them with illegal possession of ammunition.

They have since been under detention at Kitalya Prison and numerous bail applications have been denied.

On Tuesday, rapper Feffe Bussi paid a visit to Kitalya Prison to check on his comrades and how they are coping with prison life.

Through social media, the self-proclaimed Smallest Rapper Alive revealed that the three are strong. He also prayed for the release of all the political prisoners.