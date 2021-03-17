Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Karungi adds luxurious boat to the list of her possessions. She displays it off in new photos and names it Queen Karma Cruise.

For about a week now, you’ve been reading rumors about how Sheebah Karungi bought an expensive boat to expand the list of her possessions.

Well, it not a rumor anymore after the singer displayed the boat – named Queen Karma Cruise – off for the first time.

Queen Karma Cruise is said to have cost the self-styled Queen Karma a hefty and she becomes the first Ugandan female singer to own one.

Even though the actual amount has not yet been disclosed, looking at leaves little doubt in the former statement.

Through Facebook, Sheebah shared photos standing next to her new possession and left a caption:

The Kind Of Life You Want To Live Should Be Your Biggest Motivation!!!! Welcome to QUEEN KARMA CRUISE. Can’t wait to host you. Sheebah

The boat will be available for bookings for lavish parties and boat rides. You’re also not wrong to think that it will become a common sight in music videos.

She now joins the likes of Bobi Wine and Peter Miles as artistes who own boats and often enjoy cruises on Lake Victoria.

She also owns a streak of businesses around the city inckuding Holic Pads, Red Terrace Events, and many others.

What a lifestyle! Congratulations Queen Karma.