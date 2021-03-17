Kenyan band Sauti Sol approve the importance of collaborations after Burna Boy’s Grammy Awards win.

Burna Boy and Wizkid registered massive wins with their 63rd Annual Grammy Awards success over the weekend.

Burna Boy, real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, bagged the much-coveted Grammy award in the Best Global Album category for his ‘TWICE AS TALL’ album.

The wins in West Africa have inspired East African music giants, Kenyan band Sauti Sol in particular, to realise the importance of collaborations.

Read Also: Sauti Sol goes UNIVERSAL

Sauti Sol collaborated with Burna Boy on the ‘Time Flies’ track off the Nigerian star’s TWICE AS TALL album.

The album also had contributions from several great global and African musicians and producers.

Sauti Sol, through social media, congratulated Burna Boy and also revealed how he paved the way for many other Africans.

The Kenyan band also noted how music is a contribution and rather not a competition.

Thank you Burna Boy for paving the way. Music is a contribution not a competition. Sauti Sol

East Africa still awaits a Grammy Awards win but the way is paved now. Let’s see what the years ahead hold for us.