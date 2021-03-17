Tanzania’s fifth elected president H.E John Pombe Magufuli has been announced dead after several days of speculations about his whereabouts and medical condition.

Rumors about Magufuli’s death have been circulating for close to a week but no official communication had been released until Wednesday evening after the Vice President, Samia Hassan Salubu’s confirmation.

Through television, the Vice President of Tanzania Samia Hassan Saluhu made the announcement on Wednesday evening.

According to Samia Hassan Hassan Saluhu’s announcement, H.E Magufuli died of a heart disease in Dar Es Salaam.

The video broadcasted on TBC TV shows Samia Saluhu noting how Magufuli died of heart disease and with fourteen days of national mourning stated by the Tanzanian government .

BREAKING: Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli is dead. Vice president Samia Suluhu says Magufuli succumbed to heart disease in Dar Es Salaam #RIPMagufuli pic.twitter.com/h9fl8ZpHYQ — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) March 17, 2021

Messages of condolences have already started pouring in from different parts of the world on such a dark day for Tanzania.

Rest easy Raisi!

About John Pombe Magufuli

John Pombe Magufuli, born 29th October 1959 has been a Tanzanian politician and the fifth President of Tanzania, an office he took since 2015.

First elected as a Member of Parliament in 1995, he served in the Cabinet of Tanzania as Deputy Minister of Works from 1995 to 2000, Minister of Works from 2000 to 2006, Minister of Lands and Human Settlement from 2006 to 2008, Minister of Livestock and Fisheries from 2008 to 2010, and as Minister of Works for a second time from 2010 to 2015.

Running as the candidate of the ruling party in Tanzania (CCM), he won the October 2015 presidential election and was sworn in on 5 November 2015.

Magufuli ran on a platform of reducing government corruption and spending while also investing in Tanzania’s industries, but was accused of having increasing autocratic tendencies brought on by restrictions on freedom of speech and a crackdown on members of the political opposition.

Despite the criticism, Magufuli was highly respected and celebrated by the people of Tanzania and Africans at large.