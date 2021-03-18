Old foes turned friends as TNS singer Roden Y Kabako surprised Pallaso with an invitation card to his traditional Kwanjula ceremony slated for next month.

Let bygones be bygones turned out the case for two old foes and TNS crew mates Pallso and Kabako. The two have not been seeing eye to eye for years.

Their differences began when Pallaso left Team No Sleep after a fierce battle with manager Jeff Kiwa in 2015. Kabako, who is a believer in Jeff’s works, has since attacked Pallaso on numerous occasions.

Even in his music, Kabako has often stung Pallaso and their beef has on many instances almost turned physical. But – not all love was lost anyway.

On Wednesday, Kabako surprised Pallaso when he visited his Makindye home with an invitation card to his Kwanjula ceremony.

In a video cited by this website, the two are seen happily enjoying the moment as Kabako hands over the invitation card to the Team Good Music CEO. It seems the bad blood is all gone now.

Kabako looks forward to legalizing his relationship with his longtime lover Jazira Ddumuna in the Kwanjula function slated to take place in Nsamizi, Mpigi on 8th April 2021.

You love to see that!