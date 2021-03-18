Sadat Mukiibi a.k.a Kalifah Aganaga stormed local herbalist Namutebi Sophia alias Mama Fiina’s home with a gang of over ten youths requesting her to directly call the Fountain of Honor and ask him when is he lifting the ban on entertainment centers.

While speaking in an interview, Aganaga expressed how disgruntled he is. He also revealed that they are broke and starving.

Aganaga noted that he can no longer afford to offer his friends what to eat, drink, and also foot their rent arrears.

Among the reasons AgaNaga stated for storming Mama Fiina’s home is that he had failed to even afford money that could buy weed and alcohol for his crew to pass time without attacking and harming innocent citizens in pursuit for what to put in their stomachs.

Read Also: Kalifah AgaNaga accuses Uganda Musician’s Association leaders of embezzling artists’ funds

The Bad Character CEO also furiously noted that he tried to schedule appointments with Mama Fiina before but was always being bounced at the gate hence deciding to raid her home aburptly.

Having not found Mama Fiina at the home, they threatened not to leave as they shouted out loud how they voted for president Museveni in the past elections.