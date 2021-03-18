Masaka Kids Africana group is celebrating a new milestone having managed to notch three million followers on Facebook.

The Masaka Kids Africana members, who were recently each given land titles for their hard work and creativity in music and dance, are now proudly the most followed dance group in Uganda.

Upon hitting the mark, they shared the update via there social media accounts where they thanked everyone for following them and their craft, and for the much support shown thus far.

Thank You 3 Million Followers A huge thank you to all our new followers, as well as those who have been with us for a while! Thank you y’all. Masaka Kids Africana

Congratulations!