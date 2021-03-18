MTN Uganda has unveiled a new campaign under its MTN Pulse platform to further reinforce the brand’s promise towards celebrating the power and potential of the youth.

The MTN Pulse platform was launched in 2018 in recognition of the unique lifestyle needs of the youth.

MTN Pulse offers the youth unique products and has joined with lifestyle partners to offer young people unique discounted deals in fashion, entertainment, and meals.

The new campaign ‘Pulse Nation’ comes with a promise to offer an even richer basket of benefits for the ever-growing youth community, both in the MTN Pulse products range and even cooler offers from partners.

Somdev Sen the Chief Marketing Officer MTN Uganda explained that “Pulse Nation is not a physical location, country or product.

“Pulse Nation is our new campaign that further accentuates the MTN Pulse brand. It’s about the lifestyle or attitude that is embraced by those who choose to rise and run over fear.”

Somdev further highlighted that the brand has revamped the MTN Pulse platform to give youth more cooler and sizzling offers and vibes to suit their changing needs.

“Because the needs of the youth are dynamic, MTN Pulse is constantly innovating new ways through which to engage them. These guys are ambitious and so MTN wants to empower them with the products and platform that compliments their lifestyle.”

The MTN Youth Segment Manager, Hellen Kirungi promises Pulsers a dope life, with dope deals with big discounts on MTN products & services.

She announced that MTN Pulse will soon be launching some exciting new product offers and will continue signing on new lifestyle partners for the youth.

“Under the new Pulse Nation campaign, pulsers will also get opportunities to promote their skills and talent on the various MTN Pulse platforms that the campaign will present,” Hellen further commented.

Some of the unique benefits MTN Pulsers enjoy include discounts on voice and data bundles, unique deals and discounts from MTN Pulse partners like Great Burgers, Jumia, Twambale, Rolex chic among many others.

On the fun side, Pulsers get to crack the egg and get 500MBs free when they download the Pulse app for the first time.

They also get 200MBs Free when they refer a friend and they successfully download the app. Pulser also have an opportunity to spin the wheel and win some free data to stay online.

And with the start of covid vaccinations, Pulsers should look out again for exclusive access to events and more entertainment when the covid restrictions are eased.

MTN Pulse is also set to offer the youth a platform to express and promote their talents and ‘hustles’ on the MTN Pulse Microsite, app and other platforms.

More exciting products and services will be launched in the coming weeks Its easy for youth to become MTN Pulsers by simply downloading the Pulse App, available on both google play and iOS play stores.

The MTN Pulse app is an interactive platform where everything about the Pulse Nation lives including the funkiest content and offers from MTN Uganda.

Simply download the MTN Pulse app and take over the world. You can also learn more about the Pulse Nation on the MTN Pulse microsite.