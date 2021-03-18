Sama Sojah and Iryn Namubiru link up to create a masterpiece on this new song dubbed ‘Kikondoolo’. The visuals add the spice to such a dream project.

Sama Sojah, real name Kizito Ivan Tony, is steadily turning self into a reputable music brand on the Ugandan music scene.

With several sweet songs to his name already, Sama Sojah continues to add more song to his list with this brand new collabo with Iryn Namubiru.

Iryn Namubiru on the other hand needs less introduction, having been at the top level of the industry for several years.

They combine well to compliment each other’s music styles on ‘Kikondoolo’, a song likely to become most local music lovers’ playlists.

The self-styled Lyrical Senator oozes top lyricism and his vocals have never been doubted.

Iryn Namubiru’s soft trademark voice adds the flavour to create beautiful melody and such a sweet love song.

The audio was produced by Lawraid Vybz and Andy Music at Masters Music Records.

In the magnificent visuals directed by Edrine Paul, both artistes showcase their acting skills to send the accurate message conveyed in the lyrics.

Take a gaze: