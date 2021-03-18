Tanzanian artistes, led by Diamond Platnumz, ditched their differences and hit the studio booth to record a song together in commemoration of late president John Pombe Magufuli.

Tanzania’s fifth elected president H.E John Pombe Magufuli was announced dead after several days of speculations about his whereabouts and medical condition.

Rumors about Magufuli’s death had been circulating for close to a week but no official communication had been released until Wednesday evening after the Vice President, Samia Hassan Saluhu’s confirmation.

Through television, the Vice President of Tanzania Samia Hassan Saluhu made the announcement on Wednesday 17th March 2021.

Upon confirming the sad news, social media was filled with condolence messages to Tanzanians and the late president’s family. The artistes immediately hit studio to record a song for the fallen hero.

The all-star song features several music stars in the +255 including Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny, Juma Jux, Ben Pol, Khadija, Christiana Shusho, Mario, Joel Lwaga, Dulla Makabila, among others.

In the video cited by this website, the artistes are seen saying a prayer before getting to work to pay their respects to the fallen statesman.

President Magufuli has been very close to the entertainment industry and his support will be dearly missed. The song is expected to be out today.

The mood in the studio booth explains the somberness of the Tanzanian fraternity and Africa at large. Watch the video below: