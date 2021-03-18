In a press conference held on Thursday at Freedom City, In-sohmnea events organiser Kim Hunx revealed that the “In-sohmnea Mombasa Edition” which was slated to happen on 19th-21st March 2021 has been postponed to a later date.

Kik Hunx revealed two major reasons why the party has been postponed:

Due to confirmation of the rising Covid-19 cases in Nyali sub-county and the presidential restrictions imposed, the office of the Health Principal Secretary directed the events organisers to postpone the event until the end of the first phase of Covid-19 vaccinations in the Kenya. The sudden death of Tanzania president His Excellence John Pombe Magufuli on 17th March 2021 also influenced the postponement of the event to allow time for East Africans to mourn the death of one Africa’s most respected leaders.

Kim Hunx noted that despite the nobel decisions taken, he has made losses already in regards to transportation, accommodation and other logistics.



Kim Hunx

Kim Hunx is, however, confident that the second wave of COVID-19 in Kenya will be eased especially with vaccination and the party can go on as will be scheduled later on.

The In-sohmnea party has been happening for a few years with aims of promoting the Ugandan culture and, the entertainment and arts industry at large.

Grenade, Spice Diana, Lydia Jazmine, Geosteady, Madrat and Chico, and several other local singers and comedians had been lined up for the Mombasa edition.

Kim Hunx revealed that he will negotiate with the booked artists to have them free up their schedules so that they show up on the new dates to be communicated.

All clients that had done their bookings with us remain valid. We therefore encourage you to continue booking with us. We promise to communicate new dates of the event within a period of fourteen days starting Monday 22nd March 2021 Kim Hunx

Kim Hunx apologised for all inconveniences caused by the changes and uncertainties.

The presser was attended by different sponsors and local entertainers including Grenade Official, Madrat and Chico, Fifi Parker and members of the media.