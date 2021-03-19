Popular dance group Triplets Ghetto Kids and their manager Kavuma Dauda have blamed their failure to bring the Nickelodeon Kids Choice award home on lack of support from local artists.

While speaking in an interview on Spark TV, the group explained that they were beaten to the “Favourite African Social Media Star” award by Nigerian comedienne and YouTuber Emanuella because artists did not urge their fans to vote for them.

They went ahead to stress that if local artists had rallied their followers on Twitter where the voting took place, they would have managed to bring the award home.

They then called upon artists to always show support to fellow musicians by rallying their followers to vote for them whenever they are nominated in international awards in efforts to fly the country’s flag high and make the nation proud.