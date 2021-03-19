Do you remember Ntaborwa Faith? She is the slay queen who stirred drama online when she recorded and shared a video of herself after allegedly having had sex with celebrated media personality Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats.

Fresh updates about the pastor’s daughter coming in reveal that she was recently nabbed with a client’s mobile phone which was stolen from a hairdressing saloon.

According to the client who identified herself as Bridget Ndayiramya, Ntaborwa came to the saloon where she was being worked upon and asked her to charge her phone close to where her’s was charging.

Thereafter, Ntaborwa stepped out, making off with Bridget’s mobile phone.

When Bridget started looking for her phone, it wqs nowhere to be seen. They tried calling on her number several times but the phone had been switched off.

They then asked Ntaborwa to return to the salon for interrogations about the phone’s whereabouts but she denied making off with the mobile.

When Bridget dragged Ntaborwa to police, she pleaded guilty of stealing Bridget’s mobile phone and spent a night behind bars.

The accuser further stated that when Ntaborwa was asked why she had stolen Bridget’s phone, she claimed she had been sent by MC Kats.

However, when Ntaborwa was interviewed in through a phone call, she denied the accusations stating that all the allegations were doctored by MC Kats.

She also promised to do a live interview immediately she gets out of rehab where she is currently receiving treatment from.