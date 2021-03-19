Pallaso has been oozing lyrical maturity and melody and he does the same on ‘Nalonda Nemala,. The visuals are something not to miss as well.

Since signing up for Kama Ivien Management, Pallaso’s career has been on a steady rise and he has blessed the industry with a couple of top hit songs.

His new song titled ‘Nalonda Nemala’ is a love song in which he reassures his loyalty to his lover. Lyrically and vocally, Pallaso has proven himself overtime.

Read Also: I couldn’t do it without you – Pallaso applauds manager Kama Ivan

The audio of ‘Nalonda Nemala’, produced by Eddie D and mastered by Herbert Skillz, has been receiving relatively good airplay on most radio stations and is a favorite for local music lovers.

The visuals should add the much required spice to the project. It was directed by Orlando Da Costa of The Coast Productions. Take a gaze: