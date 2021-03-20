Legendary musician Lord Fred Sebatta has challenged events promoters who undermine fellow Kadongo Kamu singers to set them a show so that they can prove their worth.

Fred Sebatta dared events organizers having come across comments indicating how Kadongo Kamu artistes are nolonger popular and darlings in the music industry yet their craft could be used as the perfect definition of Uganda’s music style like our neighbors in Tanzania.

While challenging promoters, Sebatta warned they ever held an all-Kadongo Kamu show, they would leave whoever will be present in awe basing on the mind-blowing performances that they would execute.

For those who have ever attended the Tugende Mu Kikade concerts, and other festivals like the Bayimba Festival, can totally agree with Fred Sebatta as artistes of his generation always put up electrying performances that revelers always keep yearning for.

Read Also: Lord Fred Sebatta reveals he is battling prostate cancer and diabetes

Most promoters underestimate the power of Kadongo Kamu singers because they think we are no longer popular among Ugandans but I dare them to organize a show for us. They will surely be shocked. Fred Sebatta

Most promoters underestimate the power of Kadongo Kamu singers because they think we are no longer popular among Ugandans but I dare them to organize a show for us. They will surely be shocked – Fred Sebatta#MwasuzeMutya pic.twitter.com/rDHH5XlKwh — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) March 19, 2021

Sebatta went on to request whoever is well conversant with promoting music on digital platforms to come to their rescue so that they can also earn something from their craft before he revealed how he wants to sell all his music to Gen. Salim Saleh.

We need someone to help us promote our Kadongo Kamu music on different digital platform such that we can also start earning from it. Fred Sebatta

We need someone to help us promote our Kadongo Kamu music on different digital platform such that we can also start earning from it – Fred Sebatta#MwasuzeMutya pic.twitter.com/Zsrm5RcNfr — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) March 19, 2021

He added that whenever he is composing his songs, he usually thinks of the young children critically in effort not to use vulgar words.