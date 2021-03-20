Iryn Namubiru fans have the good news they have been waiting for as the music icon looks forward to reviving her music career after signing for Master’s Music.

Master’s Music is a Ugandan music recording label known for high quality production, promotions and distribution.

Iryn Namubiru is one of top Ugandan female artistes from the past. She has managed to last through generations, consistently dropping good music.

Her most recent project dubbed ‘Kikondoolo” features another highly promising artiste in young Sama Sojah and they did a great job on the track.

Read Also: Sama Sojah and Iryn Namubiru ooze deep love and lyrics on ‘Kikondoolo’ | VIDEO

At an event organised by Master’s Music at their offices in Ntinda on Friday, Sama Sojah and Iryn Namubiru both made an appearance for an invite-only event.

The event was held to reveal the new artistes signed to Master’s Music. Both Iryn Namubiru and Sama Sojah are ready for a music marathon as the year unfolds further.

The reveal party also introduced two raw young talents Kin Bella and King Solomon to the mainstream and they intend to make their mark on the industry very soon.

Iryn Namubiru had a favorably good year in 2020, releasing a couple of top hits off her full-length ‘Mpulira’ album.

Does she have what it takes to make a huge career revival? With Master’s Music on board, there are great possibilities. It remains a question only time will answer, however.

We wish her the best of luck!