Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats has threatened to sue whoever is concerned in allegations making rounds online that Spark TV’s new presenter Flavia Mawagi made stigmatization statements over his relationship with Caroline ‘Marcah’ Mirembe.

The whole of this week has seen social media awash with videos castigating LiveWireRecap presenter Flavia Mawagi for making ill statements against MC Kats’ love affair with Marcah wondering why the latter among all people, fell in love with the former.

Flavia Mawagi’s striking remarks left MC Kats’ staunch fans with a sour taste in the mouth and took to their keyboards to demand the new presenter for an apology or be sacked from the Serena-based TV station.

I still have a life and kids. I for once, I want the law to work. So am suing whoever is concerned. MC Kats

As of now, the newly recruited TV presenter hasn’t yet issued an apology to MC Kats followers and neither has the TV station.

Hopefully, when the presenter and TV station make reviews, they will come up with a combined apology to their former employee.