National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has aired his opinion concerning the dismissal of industrious Uganda Cranes midfielder Khalid Aucho from next week’s AFCON qualifier games against Burkina Faso and Malawi.

Havinglearned of Aucho’s dismissal from the National team, Bobi Wine took to his Facebook page to disregard FUFA’s statement that stated how the player was barred from joining the team due to indiscpline.

Bobi Wine rather noted that Aucho’s dismissal from the team was due to the fact that he had distinguished himself as an athlete who used his social media accounts to condemn the injustices that are always inflicted on fellow citizens by the State and its institutions.

Have learned about the dismissal of Khalid Aucho from our national football team, the Uganda Cranes, in the run-up to next week’s AFCON qualifier games against Burkina Faso and Malawi. FUFA, our football authority, claims that Khalid was dismissed for alleged indiscipline. But it appears, as can be deduced from these screenshots, that there is more to Khalid’s fate than meets the eye. The Midfielder has in recent times distinguished himself as an athlete who is conscious of the injustice orchestrated against his fellow citizens by the State and its institutions. He has been using his social media channels to speak out against this injustice and to sympathize with the victims. It is unfortunate that he is now the latest victim of the State’s persecution of those that stand with the people. Take heart brother Khalid, it will be over soon. Bobi Wine

However, a statement from FUFA reads that Aucho was dismissed from the team because he failed to adhere to the National team Code of Conduct and FUFA circular dated 4th March 2021.

The document, in part, stated that Aucho refused to board the official means of transport that was organized to pick him from Entebbe International Airport to the team camp at Cranes-paradise Hotel Kisasi and had not yet reported to the camp ever since he set foot in the +256.

The letter furthermore indicated how the Association had written to the player’s club Misr El Makkasa and Egypt Football Association confirming the players return to Egypt after buying him a return air ticket.