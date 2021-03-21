On Sunday morning, Fred Sentamu a.k.a Chairman Nyanzi’s home was reportedly raided by armed men who put the family members on gunpoint before leaving with his adopted son.

Chairman Nyanzi is widely known in the entertainment circles as singer Bobi Wine’s elder brother.

He has also made a name for himself in the political spheres overtime and it goes unsaid that he is a big supporter of his brother’s National Unity Platform party.

As the case has been in recent times since the 2021 general election campaign started, several leaders and supporters of the opposition have been arrested and some abducted.

Read Also: Bobi Wine arrested and driven home after peaceful protests in Kampala

The case was not any different from Chairman Nyanzi whose home, on the morning of Sunday 21st March 2021, was reportedly raided by armed men.

According Bobi Wine, Chairman Nyanzi’s home was “attacked by heavily armed men in plain clothes…travelling in a drone.”

The armed men, according to the 2021 presidential candidate, seemed to have spent the entire night outside Nyanzi’s home.

Upon entering his home, Nyanzi detected danger and somehow managed to escape. The other people in the house were, however, put under gunpoint before making away with Nyanzi’s adopted son identified as Happy Kwikiriza.