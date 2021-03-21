On Sunday morning, Fred Sentamu a.k.a Chairman Nyanzi’s home was reportedly raided by armed men who put the family members on gunpoint before leaving with his adopted son.
Chairman Nyanzi is widely known in the entertainment circles as singer Bobi Wine’s elder brother.
He has also made a name for himself in the political spheres overtime and it goes unsaid that he is a big supporter of his brother’s National Unity Platform party.
As the case has been in recent times since the 2021 general election campaign started, several leaders and supporters of the opposition have been arrested and some abducted.
Read Also: Bobi Wine arrested and driven home after peaceful protests in Kampala
The case was not any different from Chairman Nyanzi whose home, on the morning of Sunday 21st March 2021, was reportedly raided by armed men.
According Bobi Wine, Chairman Nyanzi’s home was “attacked by heavily armed men in plain clothes…travelling in a drone.”
The armed men, according to the 2021 presidential candidate, seemed to have spent the entire night outside Nyanzi’s home.
Upon entering his home, Nyanzi detected danger and somehow managed to escape. The other people in the house were, however, put under gunpoint before making away with Nyanzi’s adopted son identified as Happy Kwikiriza.
This morning, the home of my elder brother, Chairman Nyanzi was attacked by heavily armed men in plain clothes.
The men who were travelling in a ‘drone’ seemed to have spent the night outside his home. When he opened his gate in the morning, three men immediately entered his compound and pretended to be casual laborers looking for work.
Nyanzi sensing danger after seeing pistols wrapped around their waists found a way of escaping from them. More men who totalled to about eight entered with big guns and started asking for his whereabouts.
They put everyone in the house under gunpoint and forced all family members including his wife to lie on the ground facing down as they asked for Mr. Nyanzi’s whereabouts. After some time, they left, taking with them his adopted son called Happy Kwikiriza.
This intimidation of our people must stop. But it will not stop by itself. It is us who must put it to an end.Bobi Wine