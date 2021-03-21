Jose Chameleone and Geosteady have finally dropped the visuals to their new collaboration dubbed ‘Energy’.

The Chameleone and Geosteady collaboration has been anticipated for a long time and it’s finally here.

The audio produced by Aki and Diggy Baur is a smooth flow as Leone Island and Blackman Entertainment CEO sing about love.

The visuals were directed by Zero One Media. They could be the only case of criticism as per the project as limited scenes were used. The concept is quite blank.

Nonetheless, it is Chameleone and Geosteady so there is a lot to keep your eyes glued to your screens including Chameleone’s dance moves.

Take a gaze: