Bebe Cool is confident that no obstacle will stop his son Alpha Thierry Ssali from making it big in whatever he does. This comes just a few weeks since the U-20 AFCON finals tournament where he did not play a single match.

One thing Bebe Cool has remained consistent with through the years is his support for his family. So many things might change about him but that.

A few days ago, the Gagamel singer threw everything in the line to demand the Ministry of Education and Sports to be considerate and give his son Alpha Thierry Ssali special UCE exams having missed out while on national duty with the Uganda Hippos team.

He challenged the government and despite not achieving what he was asking for, he made it known that nothing can stop him from fighting for his kids’ future.

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, Bebe Cool revealed that Alpha will not be broken down because he is a focused boy.

Bebe backs Alpha to fight off and crush through any challenges that come his way because of the five he has had since as a young child.