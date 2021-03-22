DStv Premium customers can now access Showmax at no extra cost, while subscribers on other packages receive a 50% discount.

However, how can a DStv Premium or DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family, Access customer add Showmax standard* to their DStv bill?

Here is how you can add Showmax to your DStv bill from your desktop;

For DStv Premium customers:

Login to your account

Locate the Showmax banner on your account dashboard.

Click ‘Activate’.

You’ll be prompted to create a Showmax account – click Create Account. If you already have a Showmax account, just sign in and start watching.

For DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family or Access customers:

Login to your account

Locate the 50% Off Showmax banner on your account dashboard.

Click ‘Activate’.

You’ll be asked to add Showmax for 50% off – click ‘Add to bill’.

Then you’ll be redirected to the Eazy Self Service payment portal.

Under Select payment option, choose ‘Once off payment’ to top up your DStv account with the balance of this month’s Showmax subscription.

Enter your bank card details and click ‘Save and Pay’.

Once payment is successful, select ‘Activate Account’ to start watching Showmax.

Add Showmax to your DStv bill from the My DStv app

Download the My DStv app (iOS or Android)

Select ‘Showmax on Us’, followed by ‘Activate Now’.

Start watching.

Once you’ve activated Showmax on the DStv Africa website, you’ll be redirected to the Showmax website to sign in and start watching.