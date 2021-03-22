Singer Angella Katatumba set her critics’ tongues wagging after she publicly claimed that she is Uganda’s best vocalist.

The singer made the claim via her social media platforms as she was sharing tips on how to live life in whatever circumstances that they face.

She wrote advising that life is short, love is rare, and memories are sweet stating that people should cherish them.

On top of that, she also claimed that she is the best vocalist in Uganda.

Life is short…LIVE IT, love is rare…GRAB IT, Anger is bad…DUMP IT, fear is awful…FACE IT, memories are sweet…CHERISH THEM. I am the BEST vocalist in Uganda…ACCEPT IT. Angella Katatumba

Her claim was not easily welcomed by her critics as they quickly told her not to brand or declare herself as the best vocalist and rather leave that for the fans and music critics.