Outgoing Rubaga South Constituency Member of Parliament Hon. Kato Lubwama lost his cool and attacked NBS TV’s UnCut presenter Isaac Kawalya alias One Lord Kayz for referring to his campaign song as “bubble gum music”.

Kayz said that Kato Lubwama’s campaign jam titled ‘Kulya’ is bubble gum music and the outspoken legislator immediately responded by bitterly describing Kayz as a media personality who has no clue about music but pretends to be giving opinions as well.

Our music industry has a challenge of people like this one (Kayz). He doesn’t know anything in music and he also wants to contribute and give opinions about the industry. He is totally stupid. Totally very stupid and dense in music. I can’t take back my words. No no no no. You’re totally stupid and dense in music. Kato Lubwama

Kayz was only saved by fellow presenter Anna Talia Oze who intercepted Kato Lubwama, stopping him from saying more vulgar words live on air as je had launched an attack on Kayz.

Kato Lubwama kindly heeded to Anna Talia Oze’s call and aborted his attack on the and ceased the fire that he had opened up against the youthful Kayz who swiftly switched the conversation to another topic.