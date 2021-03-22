Mun G has ventured into poultry farming as a backup plan incase the government does not lift the lockdown that has negatively affected the entertainment industry since March 2020.

Despite the Covid-19 vaccine reaching Uganda, the Ministry of Health has registered low turn up with citizens still skeptical about the effectiveness of the vaccine.

It was earlier widely believed that with the arrival of the vaccine, lockdown would be lifted and business would return to normal for most industries.

The entertainment has been greatly affected by the lockdown that was passed in March 2020 with the outbreak of the deadline Coronavirus pandemic.

Mun G in his house

Bars, concerts and other public gatherings were banned and entertainers were only left with online avenues to broadcast their art.

Since March, several musicians have publicly cried out for help, asking government for handouts to enable them survive financially expecially now that they nolonger work.

A few fortunate and hardworking artistes, however, took it upon themselves to venture into other side businesses to survive through the pandemic.

Matovu Mungi a.k.a Mun G is one of them. On top of his successful music career, the rapper has a streak of business endorsements that he has had in past years.

Mun G feeding the chicken

He has also opened up several small businesses, the latest one being the poultry farm at his residence which he says is a backup plan incase the government does not lift the lockdown.

During an interview, the ‘Bintwala’ rapper revealed that he so far has 40 birds of the layers type in his small poultry house and that it is something he is just trying out incase the lockdown situation worsens.

So far I have forty layers. It is a business that I’m just trying out. I’m getting experience just in case the government continues locking us down. Mun G

Mun G is considered one of the financially successful Ugandan rappers today with a small family, a beautiful house, businesses, and now a poultry farm.

Smart minds if you asked me. Other entertainers can emulate his concept especially in such times of great uncertainty.