Over the weekend, Hon. Kato Lubwama was part of a panel that highlighted how Ugandan artists have, over the years, mastered the art of music plagiarism.

During the show the panel hinted on how at least each and every Ugandan artist, especially those in the limelight; the Bobi Wine, Jose Chameleone, and Bebe Cool era, have a hit song or more that they got through plagiarism.

In that line, Kayz questioned whether the National Unity Platform principal Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has songs that he plagiarized.

Kato Lubwama quickly responded noting that Bobi Wine has several songs that he plagiarized though he did it in a good way that fans back home fell in love with and hence managed to escape criticism.

He added that Bobi Wine is always not criticized because they just forgive him and that he has just a few songs that are of his original composition.