Singer Chosen Becky, born Rebecca Kwiriza, can now take a stroll down the streets of Kampala without being refered to as yet another celebrity choking on debts.

The father to Lillian – a woman who accused Chosen Becky of obtaining money and not delivering her services as agreed – pardoned her.

For the entire past week, Chosen Becky has been in the news for showing up late and failing to perform at an introduction ceremony at which she had been booked despite being paid Shs 1M.

Upon Becky’s failure to perform, Lilian requested that she refunds the money but the singer seemed resistant to pay it back.

Read Also: Chosen Becky in trouble for failing to perform at an introduction ceremony

Livian then ran to the media, telling everyone how Chosen Becky had conned her of her Shs1M. She also gave her a week’s ultimatum to refund or risk being dragged to police.

As the matter garnered public interest, Chosen Becky’s management mitigated ways of how they could settle the situation.

They met with the accuser’s father who pardoned them and also pledged to gift her daughter with the Shs 1M.

He also promised to unite the two (Lilian and Chosen Becky) and he plans invite them for a lunch date so that the two can meet and settle the dust once and for all.