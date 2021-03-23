Bobi Wine’s younger brother Bugembe Ivan Sentamu a.k.a Dax Vibez is still feeling the good vibes of becoming a father.

Dax Vibez’ fiancée gave birth to a healthy baby boy on March 15th 2021, giving the young couple fresh responsibilities and happiness of course.

The singer upon seeing his son for the first time revealed how his appreciation for mothers all over the world has reached new heights and multiplied by a million times.

On Tuesday, Dax Vibez showed off his son’s face to the very first time in a photo he shared across his social media platforms.

With a wide smile cast on his face, Dax Vibez shared a photo of himself holding his newborn and the caption, “A light shines in the dark of times. Taata Manyi Kyagulanyi.”

Congratulations again to the young couple!