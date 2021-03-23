Singer Wycliffe Tugume alias Ykee Benda has cautioned men to always endeavor to provide for their family members with all the required basic needs in life.

The Mpaka Records chief noted that however much you might get angry with them, one has to always put anger aside and make sure that you leave them with food so that they don’t starve.

He added that in that essence one will not have blocked their own blessings and God will always bless their hustle.

However much they can annoy you, however much ur angry with them, my brother never leave your women & children home without giving them food..don’t chase away your own blessings. Leave food behind for your family & God will bless your hustle always. Ykee Benda

Ykee Benda’s advice to men is very crucial among families that always face such challenges especially men who get angry and leave home without leaving food for their wives and children.