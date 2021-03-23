The official video of the song dubbed ‘Lala Salama (Magufuli)’ in which Tanzania Allstars pay their last respects to the late president John Pombe Magufuli is finally out.

Upon learning about the death of Tanzanian president H.E John Pombe Magufuli on 17th March 2021, Tanzania was sent into a sorrowful mood.

Several Tanzanian artistes then hit the studio to record a song in celebration of the late Statesman’s life.

The song features most of the celebrated Tanzanian celebrities including Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny, Christina Shushu, Zuchu, Juma Jux, Mbosso, Joel Leaga, Marioo, Daradsa, Barnaba Classic, Maua Sama, Lava Lava, Khadija Kopa, G Nako, Malkia Karen, Dulla Makabila, Queen Darlen, Baba Levo, Cyril Kamikaze, Abby Chams, among others.

In the video, some of the late Magufuli’s achievements are shown and also how the clwhole country has been mourning his death.

The visuals evoke every sort of emotion and clearly show how Tanzania was broken by the demise of such a leader that was loved by most.

