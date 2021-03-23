A 26-year-old slay queen only identified as Suzan has accused city socialite Meddie Sentongo of barring her from accessing their six-year-old child.

Suzan narrated that she met Meddie Sentongo during her senior six vacation at a bar and out of high school excitement, she hooked up with the socialite and started dating secretly.

The pair used to hang out in different places as they chopped money and toasted life to the fullest. The end result saw Suzan ballooned and she eventually gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.

However, their relationship was short-lived when Sentongo ditched her for another younger beautiful slay queen.

Read Also: I am HIV negative, are you?- Meddie Sentongo displays his HIV test results on Facebook

Suzan’s troubles with Sentongo escalated when the latter failed to fulfill the promises he had pledged to the former’s parents.

He promo that he would provide them with whatever is required to take care of their son.

Suzan was forced to run to the media since Meddie Sentongo blocked her parents and herself from reaching him via phone calls.

She requested that the socialite to follow the guidelines that were given to him by the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi about accessing her child.

Suzan previously wrote to the minister requesting full custody of her child from his dad Sentongo who she accused of continuously denying her access and rights of being a mother to her boy for five consecutive years.