Spark TV presenter Caroline ‘Marcah’ Mirembe recently celebrated her birthday amidst controversy rotating around her alleged relationship with MC Kats.

Caroline Marcah’s composure while on set should not fool you because, according to those close to her, she is a stubborn, jolly and very happy person – and so much in love with what she does.

The Actress, TV & Radio Presenter, Vocalist, Poetry Writer, Performer, and Motivational Speaker has striking looks to add to her list of blessings.

Lately, she has dominated the news headlines for her mysterious relationship with fellow TV presenter Katamba Edwin a.k.a MC Kats.

Today, however, we just want to take a moment to appreciate her beauty and style. Below are five of her photos that have stood out for us: