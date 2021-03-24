Socialite and Businessman Meddie Ssentongo advises his baby mama to stop going around the media exposing issues concerning their child.

Recently, 26-year-old slay queen only identified as Suzan accused city socialite Meddie Ssentongo of barring her from accessing their six-year-old child.

It is reported that the pair met several years ago and used to hang out in different places, chopping money and toasting to life to the fullest.

The end result saw Suzan ballooned and she eventually gave birth to a bouncing baby boy. Their relationship was reportedly cut short when Sentongo ditched her for another younger beautiful slay queen.

She has since found a hard time seeing her son to a point of contacting the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi to get involved in the matter.

She accuses Meddie Ssentongo of continuously denying her access and rights of being a mother to her boy for about five consecutive years.

Over the weekend, Suzan revealed that she was forced to run to the media to report how Meddie Ssentongo blocked her parents and herself from seeing her child.

In a video seen by this website, Ssentongo advised Suzan to stop running to the media seeking to see her son because there are various other avenues she can used to achieve her wish.

He begs that Suzan considers her son’s future and stops exposing him in the media because it is also against the norms and culture of Baganda to expose private affairs in the public.