Congratulations are in order for western Uganda based singer Easy Boy Katoto and his wife identified as Savie welcomed a set of male identical twins on Tuesday.

The “Omukidongo” singer, beaming with the joy of becoming a Salongo, announced the arrival of his set of twins via his social media platforms.

The singer also revealed the names of his newborn as Kakaru and Kato although he is yet to share their Christian names.

Upon receiving the news that he had become a Salongo, he thanked God and everyone who supported them through this period and his wife for making him proud.

