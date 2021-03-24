Bebe Cool’s wife Zuena Kirema Ssali believes there is a lot more for the girl child to live for than just attracting male attention.

Zuena Kirema rarely speaks. Her humble and reserved character has won over the hearts of several local entertainment and music lovers.

For that, her opinion is held with high regard whenever she chooses to air it. Her latest caution goes to parents with daughters.

Zuena Kirema and daughter Princess Beata Sophie Ssali (Photo by Bashir Theo)

Through social media, the mother five cautions parents to teach their daughters against always craving for male attention.

Zuena believes that there is a lot more that the girl child can set her sights on that seeking validation from the other gender.