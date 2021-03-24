Mpaka Records chief Ykee Benda could not hide his excitement upon receiving his long-awaited YouTube Sliver Play button for surpassing the 100k subscribers mark.

The “Muna Kampala” singer who has been topping the chats for the last four years shared the good news through a video clip that he posted across his social media accounts.

He thanked his fans for the unrelenting support that they have shown him from day one to where he is currently.

He also promised to deliver a new album for his fans very soon adding that he is only getting stronger in the music industry.