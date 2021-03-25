Brian Lutaaya a.k.a Brian Barber has threatened to dump his family members at Catherine Kusasira’s home to look after them after the singer failing to pay him Shs 300,000 since 2019.

While appearing on NBS TV, Brain Barber explained that the debt occurred during Kusasira’s ‘Tears of a Woman’ concert at Serena Hotel that was graced by President Yowei K. Museveni.

He further narrated that Kusasira hired him as her official hairdresser for the concert and they agreed on a payment of Shs200,000 which she did not clear immediately despite him working on her.

While still at the same concert, Lutaaya stressed that Kusasira asked him for assistance of Shs 100,000 to give it to her kids to buy edibles, taking the total to Shs 300,000.

When the concert ended, Lutaaya requested for his payment but Kusasira ignored him. She has since never paid a single coin.

Lutaaya adds that when she called Kusasira, she promised to pay him only Shs 100,000 something that did not settle down well with him hence threatening to sue the presidential advisor.

However, in a phone interview, Catherine Kusasira denied the accusations saying she has no idea who Brian Barber before asserting how she cannot fail to pay a debt of Shs 300,000.

Kusasira has now become the second artist to find herself in the turmoil of failing to clear for services rendered to her by a hairdresser following Bebe Cool who fell out with Mart Barber in 2020.