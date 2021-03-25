Just like rapper Big Tril bragged that he would win Uganda her first Grammy ever in 2019, NTV presenter and singer Crysto Panda has also made a similar statement.

The “Kyoyina Omanyi” singer is hopeful that since Big Tril has failed to walk the talk, he believes that he stands a better chance to win Uganda her first Grammy.

Crysto Panda made his thoughts public through a tweet saying, “I will be the first artist to win a Grammy in Uganda.”

I will be the First artiste to win a Grammy in Uganda – @CrystoPanda

His tweet left several of his followers mocking him as others asked him to wake up from his dream because he is still many miles away from winning any major award.

No Ugandan local-based artist has ever received a nomination in the Grammy Awards. Could Crysto Panda go ahead and change the norm. Time will tell.