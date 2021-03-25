Renown media personality DJ Jacob Omutuuze, born Akuguzibwe Jacob, has disclosed that he was deeply hurt by the arrest and remand of Kawempe South MP-elect Muhammad Ssegirinya to Kityala prison on Wednesday.

DJ Jacob stressed that despite his war of words with Ssegirinya over the recently concluded local government elections, he chose to put their differences aside because the latter did not deserve to be arrested since the constitution permits peaceful demonstrations that he led.

Since Ssegirinya is to spend the Easter holiday in prison, the Dembe FM presenter has promised to pay him a visit at Kityala before or during the Easter season.

In a post that DJ Jacob wrote on his Facebook, he described Ssegirinya as a true freedom fighter and a good shepherd who does not focus only on his family but the nation at large.

He added that he is always impressed with Ssegirinya’s activities because he fights for the common man in whatever he does.