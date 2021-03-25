On Thursday, singer Katende Andrew Stephen a.k.a Dre Cali announced how his fiancee had given birth to a healthy baby girl.

The Mpaka Records singer and songwriter excitedly revealed how the “worry” and “tensions” had all come to an end with the arrival of his new bundle of joy.

He also promised to be a good father to the little one who comes at a time when Dre Cali’s brand as an artiste is starting to flourish.

The worrying and tensions.. Are all gone now.. Welcome to my world Baby Sonia. I hope I be a good father to you. Thanks you God. Dre Cali

The baby, named Sonia, is in good health according to Dre Cali’s boss Ykee Benda who spoke to journalists on Thursday afternoon.

Not much is known about who the mother of the little one is but we shall let you in on that information once we find out.