Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi is ready to settle Meddie Ssentongo and his baby mama Suzan Sserunkuma’s child custody scandal.

The minister showed her readiness to meet city socialite Meddie Ssentongo after she met Suzan Sserunkuma at her office to discuss their issues.

During the meeting, the 26-year-old Suzan narrated how for three good years Meddie has denied her access to their six-year-old son ever since he took him away from her Ssenga in Kamwokya when the former had gone to work.

Suzan revealed that she tried all means to talk to her baby daddy to return her child but all her pleas fell on deaf ears.

Upon seeing that all her efforts had gone to waste, Suzan chose to meet Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi who is in charge of Youth and Children Affairs seeking intervention in her scandal.

Suzan wants to regain custody of their son because she is capable of looking after him since she is a working woman.

Hon. Nakiwala promised to meet Meddie Ssentongo to mitigate on ways how the two can best co-parent reasoning that a child belongs to two individuals.