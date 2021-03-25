Singer Ali Bukeni alias Nubian Li’s wife Mutoni Shiko Gloria has opened up on why she decided to ink a big tattoo of her husband’s face on her back.

About more than a week ago, a photo showing Mutoni Gloria’s back bearing a big tattoo of Nubian Li’s face made rounds online eliciting mixed reactions from her followers.

While speaking in an interview, the Kyanja Parish LC 3 Councilor elect disclosed that she inked the tattoo on her back as a way of expressing her feelings for her husband.

Nubian Li is still behind bars ever since he was arrested in December in Kalangala district while on Bobi Wine’s presidential campaign trail.

I was just expressing my feelings to my husband Nubian Li so that is why I got his face tattoo on my back. I wanted to get something permanent for him and when I thought of many things, I found getting a tattoo of his face more satisfying. Mutoni Gloria

When asked her decision to get the tattoo was inspired by her idol Barbie Itungo, Mutoni stressed that it was out of love and expression of affection for one another.

She added that for now, the tattoo is only hers and a gift to Nubian Li if he accepts it when he leaves jail.