Ykee Benda continued to open chances for the several ladies that fancy starting a relationship with him as he revealed how he is still single and searching for the right soulmate.

If you thought that singer Wycliff Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda had finally settled in the issues of the heart with the birth his son Dante Quain, you thought wrong.

While speaking to journalists on Thursday afternoon, the Mpaka Records boss revealed that it is hard finding the right soulmate and he is still on that mission.

As expected, the question of why he had not settled down with the mother of his son was asked and in his reply, Ykee had this to say: