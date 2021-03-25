LJ Music Singer Lydia Jazmine Nabawanuka joined the ever-growing list of local artistes getting endorsement deals from reputable brands as she signed a brand ambassadorship deal with Radiant Cosmetics.

In a press conference held at Mestil Hotel on Thursday 25th March 2020, singer Lydia Jazmine was unveiled as a brand ambassador for Radiant Cosmetics.

The multi-million deal saw the singer join the long list of artistes who have so far signed endorsement deals with different brands including Spice Diana, Fik Fameica, Rema Namakula, among others.

Lydia Jazmine revealed how thrilled she is to have joined the Radiant Cosmetics family because she has always used the products.

I am thrilled to be associated with Radiant, a brand that is loved accroess the Great Lakes Region. The team are true hair experts who understand the importance of beauty for African Women, I aadmire the fact that this brand celebrates African women. Lydia Jazmine

According to Radiant brand manager Catherine Mulanghi, Lydia Jazmine was easily picked to represent the brand for being a woman who exemplifies confidence and beauty, on top of her talent and artistry.

“We are proud to have her represent our brand as she personifies the meaning behind the ‘Look Good, Feel Great’ slogan,” Catherine Mulanghi noted.

Congratulations Lydia Jazmine!