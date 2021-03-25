Tony Ayebare will become another beneficiary of after the MTN for Good campaign launched in February 2020 daring to dream.

The young graduate of Information Technology invented Uganda’s first online butchery to fill the gap that was standing between him and fresh meat.

“Back in 2018, I wanted to eat meat but I could not easily get it because I was staying far from the butchery,” reminisces Ayebare.

For almost every shopping need today, including food, there was an app. Unfortunately for him and other fresh meat lovers, there was no app for fresh meat delivery.

This challenge came as a disguised opportunity for Ayebare who decided to invest his Information Technology knowledge into developing a fresh meat delivery app.

In November 2018, Tony Ayebare launched his fresh meat delivery app under the name “Online Butchery” and to date, the app is connecting meat buyers to butcheries from where they can order fresh meats of all kinds and have it delivered to their doorstep.

“We have a variety of meat such as Goat, beef, lamb, rabbit and fish so you can order any meat of your choice and have it delivered to your doorstep. We particularly ensure that the meat is organic with no chemicals and we offer reliability,” Ayebare says.

“In the beginning many people didn’t believe in the idea but I sank all my effort into my dream and for close to three years now, the business has taken off and it is slowly paying off,” Ayebare says.

Ayebare has a broad vision for his company and he intends to make the online butchery a household name. He also dreams of becoming a big meat exporter in the East African region and beyond.

As a winner of the For Good campaign, Ayebare will receive support from MTN including a fully paid for business mentorship program that is already ongoing, to will help him manage his company better.