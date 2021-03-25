Source Management singer Hajjara Namukwaya alias Spice Diana boosted ailing singer-turned-actress Evelyne Nakabira alias Evelyne Lagu’s charity concert by purchasing VIP tickets worth Shs2m to the show.

Spice Diana put a smile on Evelyne Lagu’s face as she had paid her a visit at her home along with singer Hassan Kigozi alias Geosteady.

Evelyne Lagu’s charity concert was okayed by the Ministry of Health and it is set to take place tomorrow (Friday 26th) at Theater Labonita. Two other subsequent shows will be held over the weekend at PTC Ewamitanda along Salama Road.

During their visit, they called upon whoever can to attend the cahrity event in large numbers and to contribute money that will help in Evelyne Lagu’s kidney transplant in Kenya.

Previously, the singer needed around Shs 250M to fly to India with her son for the surgery transplant but the money seemed too much for her to raise hence deciding to opt for Kenya so that she can get some quick treatment before the situation worsens.

It should be recalled that the Ministry of Health cautioned the organizers of the charity concert to follow the Standard Operation Producers (SOPs) and permitted only a maximum of 200 revelers.